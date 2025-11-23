Carlson and MAGA Outraged By US Ambassador's Secret Meeting With Convited Spy Pollard

Supporters of President Donald Trump are seeking clarity on a covert meeting between U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and convicted spy Jonathan Pollard.

What Happened: Huckabee had a clandestine meeting in Jerusalem with Pollard, who had previously sold American secrets to Israel. This unexpected rendezvous, which took place in July, has sparked concerns within the CIA and elicited strong reactions from prominent Trump supporters.

Tucker Carlson has expressed his shock at the ambassador’s actions on X, questioning whether Huckabee would provide an explanation.

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, called for Huckabee’s immediate recall, labeling him as “out of control”.

Mike Cernovich called for an investigation into the meeting, stating, “There is no universe where it’s appropriate for Mike Huckabee, who is supposed to be OUR AMBASSADOR and serve our country’s interest, is meeting with Jonathan Pollard, who to this day encourages spying on the U.S.”

The meeting was also criticized by Democrats, including Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) and former Obama White House staffer Tommy Vietor. Castro declared, "It's unacceptable that Ambassador Huckabee secretly met with Mr. Pollard, a convicted traitor, at the United States Embassy."

According to reports, Huckabee’s secret meeting with Pollard at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday, four months after the event took place. The White House reportedly had no prior knowledge of this meeting.

Why It Matters: The covert meeting between Huckabee and Pollard raises serious questions about the transparency and accountability of those in high-ranking positions. The reactions from both Trump supporters and Democrats underline the bipartisan concern over this incident.

The demand for an investigation into the meeting underscores the need for transparency in diplomatic relations and the importance of maintaining trust in those who serve in public office.

