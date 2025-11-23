Trump's Strategy Against Venezuela, Rubio's Briefing Demand And More: This Week In Politics

As the weekend unfolded, the political arena saw a series of significant events. From Trump’s military strategy against Venezuela to his pledge to stabilize the Sudan conflict, here’s a quick roundup of the key stories.

John Bolton Reveals Trump’s Military Strategy Against Venezuela

Former national security advisor John Bolton disclosed that President Donald Trump has escalated military pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and hinted at potential negotiations. Bolton’s comments came amid recent U.S. strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, which Bolton believes will not deter Maduro.

Trump Pledges To Help End Sudan’s Civil War After Saudi Crown Prince’s Appeal

President Donald Trump has vowed to assist in resolving Sudan’s ongoing civil war following a personal plea from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Trump, who previously paid little public attention to the conflict, has now pledged to work with regional powers, including the United Arab Emirates.

Chuck Schumer Calls For Marco Rubio’s Senate Briefing Amid Venezuela Tensions

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has demanded a classified briefing from Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the Trump administration’s increased military operations in Venezuela. Schumer’s request comes amidst growing concerns of a potential conflict.

Bernie Sanders Criticizes Trump’s Healthcare Plan As ‘absolute Disaster’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has condemned President Donald Trump’s proposed healthcare plan, labeling it as an “absolute disaster.” Sanders warned that the Republican health care proposals would worsen the already broken healthcare system.

Trump Tells McDonald’s Workers They’re ‘Lucky’ He Won The Election

President Donald Trump addressed McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) franchisees and suppliers, claiming they were “lucky” he won the 2024 presidential race. Trump warned that without his tariffs and investment agenda, the U.S. economy would have faced bankruptcy under former Vice President Kamala Harris.

