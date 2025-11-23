Thomas Massie Praises Former Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene Following Her Resignation From Congress: 'I'll Miss Her Tremendously'

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) responded to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resignation announcement on Friday, writing on X that he was "very sad for our country but so happy" for his friend. He urged people to read her full statement, saying it reflects "more honesty in four pages than most politicians offer in a lifetime."

Both Greene and Massie had advocated for the release of the Epstein files.

President Donald Trump attacked Massie also on Truth Social, calling him a "loser" and criticizing his remarriage.

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis defended Massie, saying "some things are still sacred."

Greene’s Exit

Greene announced she will resign from Congress in January following a fallout with Trump.

Last year, Greene and Massie joined forces in an effort to challenge Speaker Mike Johnson over a $95 billion foreign aid package that included $61 billion for Ukraine.

The Georgia representative, Greene, has previously said she received safety threats from private security firms after Trump's public attacks.

Last week, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Democrats would have "room for Marjorie Taylor Greene, if she wants to come over."

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.