Trump Administration Gears Up For New Phase Of Operations Against Venezuela: Report

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to launch a new phase of operations targeting Venezuela, which would mark an escalation in the White House's efforts against President Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

Covert Operations Could Be Initial Steps

Four U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, have indicated that covert operations could be the initial steps in this strategy, according to a report by Reuters. The exact timing and scope remain uncertain, and it is not clear if President Donald Trump has made a final decision.

The U.S. military has been deploying forces to the Caribbean, increasing tensions with Venezuela. The report says that, according to two officials, options being considered include the potential overthrow of Maduro. While the Pentagon and CIA have declined to comment, a senior administration official stated that all options remain open.

Ramping Up Pressure On Maduro

Additionally, the U.S. plans to designate the Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization on Monday, accusing Maduro of leading it.

The Venezuelan president, who denies these allegations, has accused Trump of attempting to oust him.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy’s largest aircraft carrier, the Gerald R. Ford, has arrived in the Caribbean, joining other military assets in the region.

Fears Of Prolonged Chaos In Venezuela

The intensifying U.S. pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro has revived fears of prolonged chaos in the oil-rich nation. During President Trump’s first term, U.S. officials conducted war games to assess the potential aftermath of Maduro’s fall, projecting violence and chaos as various factions vie for control.

Douglas Farah, a Latin America security consultant, warned that Venezuela could face “chaos for a sustained period of time with no possibility of ending it.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has called for a classified briefing from Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the escalating military operations, expressing concerns over potential conflict. Schumer emphasized the need for congressional consultation, stating, "The last thing Americans want right now is another endless war."

Former national security adviser John Bolton has described Trump’s approach as having “put the gun on the table” in dealings with Maduro, highlighting the increased military pressure while hinting at possible talks. Bolton noted that drug smugglers would adapt to U.S. actions, ensuring that cartels continue to seek new routes for narcotics.

