Donald Trump Claims Best Poll Numbers Of His Career In Fiery Morning Outburst: 'Just Gotten Highest Poll Numbers Of My Political Career'

President Donald Trump has claimed to have reached the pinnacle of his political career in terms of poll numbers. This statement, however, conflicts with recent reports suggesting a decline in his popularity.

What Happened: Trump made this claim on Truth Social, after a message criticizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her resignation.

“I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY "POLITICAL CAREER." While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin'. Stopping WARS and Foreign Relations seems to be a strong suit,” he wrote in the post.

“Also great, The Border and Stopping Crime. I predict that the Economy, with the already HIGHEST STOCK MARKET, EVER, and prices coming sharply down from the Biden disaster, will soon be at the top of the list,” he further added.

The claim by the president follows reports of a substantial decrease in his approval ratings. CNN labeled the recent period as “probably the worst 10-day period for the president in the polls his entire second term.”

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Popularity Falls As Shutdown Drags On

The outlet also pointed out that Trump’s best poll had him 14 points underwater, with the worst showing him 26 points underwater. He further observed a significant drop in Trump’s approval rating among Independents, from being nearly even in January to being 43 points underwater in recent polls.

Despite these statistics, Trump maintains that his contributions to the economy and foreign relations will soon receive due recognition, forecasting that the economy will soon be at the forefront of his achievements.

Why It Matters: The discrepancy between Trump’s claims and the reported poll numbers raises questions about the president’s awareness of his public standing.

The significant drop in approval ratings among Independents, a crucial demographic in elections, could potentially impact future political strategies.

Trump’s insistence on his economic achievements, despite the contradicting poll numbers, suggests a focus on these areas in his future endeavors.

Read Next

Donald Trump Faces Broad Discontent as 60% Americans Disapprove of His Economic Leadership