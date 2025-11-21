Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigns From Congress After Public Feud: 'Loyalty Should Be A Two-Way Street…'

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, said on Friday she is resigning from Congress in January.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Greene posted a 10-minute video explaining her decision, just days after a public spat with Trump.

She said she refuses to be a “battered wife” for a Republican Party and a president who she says subjected her and her family to “hurtful and hateful” attacks. The president had rescinded his support for Greene last week and said he would support a primary challenge against her.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” the Congresswoman said in the statement.

Criticism Brewed Tensions For Months

Since launching her political career in 2020, Greene has been a reliable ally and fierce defender of Trump, even sporting a Make America Great Again (MAGA) baseball hat at former President Joe Biden‘s 2024 State of the Union address, supporting him for House speaker in 2023, and defending him during federal indictments.

However, tensions have brewed in recent months between the two politicians, as Greene has increasingly clashed with the White House and even members of her own party, openly criticising Republican leaders during the recent federal government shutdown, and on foreign policy and health care.

She has also taken up a high-profile push for transparency surrounding the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — a controversy that continues to cast a shadow over Trump and others in his orbit.

In her post, Greene said it was “unfair and wrong” that Trump attacked her for disagreeing.

“Loyalty should be a two-way street, and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district's interest, because our job title is literally ‘Representative,'" she said.

Greene said her last day would be Jan. 5, 2026.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment on Friday night.

