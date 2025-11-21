Congressman Bringing Back FAANG? Invests $750K In Netflix Stock While Avoiding Tesla

Congressman Cleo Fields (D-La.) bought millions of dollars in shares of the Magnificent Seven stocks in 2025. Now he seems to be showing some renewed love for the pre-Mag Seven acronym, "FAANG," with his latest large purchase.

Fields Buys Netflix Stock

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Rep. Fields shows several recent purchases with only one of the Magnificent Seven stocks included.

Here are the latest buys from Fields:

Nov. 13: Buy $1,000 to $15,000 in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock

(NASDAQ:AAPL) stock Nov. 3: Buy $15,000 to $50,000 in Celestica (NYSE:CLS) stock

(NYSE:CLS) stock Nov. 3: Buy $100,000 to $250,000 in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock

The Apple stock buy marks one of the lowest in a Magnificent Seven stock in some time by Fields and this also marks one of the rare occasions in 2025 when Fields' disclosures have not included heavy buying of multiple Magnificent Seven stocks.

Fields recently disclosed buying NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) , Apple and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares.

Disclosures in August and September showed millions of dollars bought in the Magnificent Seven stocks of Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) .

Fields has not purchased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) , the other Magnificent Seven stocks this year. Before the latest disclosure, he also disclosed buying $100,000 to $250,000 in Netflix stock on Oct. 31.

This marks three large purchases of Netflix stock in less than a month, totaling $300,000 to $750,000.

Fields could be betting on the continued growth of Netflix’s subscriber base and advertising revenue. Or perhaps he’s a fan of hit shows like "Squid Game" and "Stranger Things" and wanted to bet on a company he likes.

Did You Know?

Magnificent Seven Or FAANG?

Fields’ latest purchase of Netflix stock alongside Apple and recent buying of the Magnificent Seven stocks could bring back memories for some investors of the "FAANG" basket of stocks, an acronym credited to Jim Cramer in 2013.

The FAANG stocks consisted of Facebook (now Meta Platforms), Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet). The name changes to the stocks, along with changes in market capitalizations, led to less discussion on FAANG stocks.

Cramer previously tried to revive the group of stocks with the MAMAA acronym, which included Meta, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, removing Netflix in favor of Microsoft.

Years later, the majority of the FAANG stocks became members of the Magnificent Seven, one of the most recognizable baskets of stocks today. The Magnificent Seven stocks currently consist of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla.

Based on Fields’ recent disclosures, he's got a preferred eight stocks he has been buying in size. Fields currently favors Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) .

There isn't a good acronym for those eight stocks yet; MANAMANT doesn't have the same ring.

