Trump To Give 776 Air Traffic Controllers, Technicians $10k Bonus — Sean Duffy Says Santa Came To Town 'A Little Early'

President Donald Trump will offer over 776 Air Traffic Controllers and Technicians $10,000 in bonuses for working through the government shutdown.

$10K Bonuses In Checks

Taking to the social media platform X on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced bonuses for the ATCs and technicians who worked through the shutdown.

"Santa's coming to town a little early," Duffy said in the post. "We're announcing those $10,000 bonus checks for those great air traffic controllers," Duffy said, announcing that 776 workers would be receiving the bonuses "early December."

This news comes after Trump had earlier indicated that there could be a $10,000 bonus for workers who didn't miss work amid the government shutdown. Duffy had backed Trump's bonuses, promising 70% of the backpay within 24-48 hours after the shutdown ends.

Meanwhile, Biden-era transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg had slammed Trump for “picking a fight” with ATCs and accused him of trying to divert attention away from rising health insurance costs.

Bipartisan Agreement

Lawmakers reached a bipartisan agreement to end the historic 42-day government shutdown as the House passed the funding bill last week. The shutdown was kicked into effect following a disagreement between the leaders over extending enhanced tax credits for 20 million Americans, who could then afford health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com