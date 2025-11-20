Trump Rages 'Seditious Behavior' Urges 'Lock Them Up' After Democrats Tell Troops To Reject Illegal Orders

President Donald Trump escalated tensions in Washington by publicly threatening Democratic lawmakers with imprisonment or even the death penalty after they urged military and intelligence personnel to refuse unlawful orders.

Democratic Lawmakers Urge Military To Refuse Illegal Orders

Trump targeted a video released on Tuesday by six Democratic members of Congress, including Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), urging service members to uphold the law and Constitution when assessing orders from superiors.

"You must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution," the lawmakers said.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) also contributed, ending the message with the military motto: "Don't give up the ship."

Trump Labels Democratic Statement As ‘Seditious Behavior‘

On Thursday, on Truth Social, Trump described the lawmakers' video as "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" and asked if they should be "LOCK THEM UP???."

Republican figures like Trump adviser Stephen Miller characterized the video as a call for insurrection, while Democrats argued it was a legal reminder based on the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

"This is the law… to ensure our military upholds its oath to the Constitution — not a king," Slotkin wrote in response to criticism.

Democrats Blast Trump's Execution Threats

Democratic leaders condemned President Trump after he suggested Democratic lawmakers should face execution for urging the military to reject illegal orders.

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the remarks "an outright threat," urging bipartisan condemnation.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Trump should "keep his reckless mouth shut."

In a joint leadership statement, Jeffries said Trump's "disgusting and dangerous death threats" prompted Democrats to contact the House Sergeant-at-Arms and Capitol Police to protect targeted lawmakers and their families.

He demanded Trump delete the posts and "recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) said Trump is "sick in the head."

Sen. Chris Murphy (D‑Conn.) warned that the president openly calling for executions demands that influential figures "pick a side."

