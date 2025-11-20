Joe Biden To Join George W. Bush At Dick Cheney's Washington Funeral In A Rare Display Of Bipartisan Respect Amid Silence From Trump

Former President Joe Biden will be among several prominent leaders attending Dick Cheney's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday.

Biden, Bush And Cheney Family To Lead Tributes At National Cathedral Service

Former Vice President Cheney, who died earlier this month at age 84 from complications of pneumonia, will be honored at a Washington funeral drawing senior figures from both political parties, reported Politico.

Biden confirmed his attendance through a spokesperson and praised Cheney as a public servant "guided by a strong set of conservative values."

"While we didn't agree on much, he believed, as I do, that family is the beginning, middle and end," Biden said in a statement after Cheney's death.

Obama Offers Condolences As Trump Remains Silent Amid 2024 Political Undercurrents

Former President George W. Bush, under whom Cheney served for two terms, is scheduled to deliver a tribute, according to the cathedral.

Cheney's daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) of Wyoming, and his grandchildren will also speak. It is not yet known whether other former presidents will attend.

Former President Barack Obama issued condolences to the family, but President Donald Trump has not publicly commented on Cheney's passing.

Cheney endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

The White House secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was "aware" of Cheney's death and that flags were lowered to half-staff "in accordance with statutory law."

National Leaders Honor Cheney With Tributes Highlighting His Legacy

Several political leaders offered public condolences after the death of former Vice President Cheney, praising his decades of service and influence on American politics.

Ex-Florida Governor Jeb Bush called Cheney "a wonderful person and a great patriot."

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) described him as "a giant in American politics" whose impact will endure for decades.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) highlighted Cheney's commitment to a strong military, free markets and American leadership.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) noted his devotion to both family and country.

