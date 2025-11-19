The Crypto Congressman? Brandon Gill's Bitcoin Buys Top $1 Million In 2025

A congressman has continued his buying spree in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , disclosing recent purchases of the leading cryptocurrency and a Bitcoin ETF. Here's a look at the latest purchases.

Brandon Gill Goes Bitcoin Shopping Again

The trading activity of members of Congress continues to draw attention from retail traders. Cryptocurrency investors may be paying particularly close attention to the trading activity of Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas), a close ally of President Donald Trump.

Gill, who was sworn into Congress in January 2025 as a new member, recently disclosed two purchases as shared by the Benzinga Government Trades Page.

Oct. 20 : Bought $100,000 to $250,000 in Bitcoin

: Bought $100,000 to $250,000 in Bitcoin Oct. 29: Bought $15,000 to $50,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

The latest disclosure adds to the Bitcoin purchases Gill made in 2025. The congressman previously disclosed the following purchases this year.

Jan. 29, 2025 : $100,000 to $250,000 BTC

: $100,000 to $250,000 BTC Feb. 27, 2025 : $100,000 to $250,000 BTC

: $100,000 to $250,000 BTC May 13, 2025: $100,000 to $250,000 BTC

$100,000 to $250,000 BTC May 18, 2025: $50,000 to $100,000 BTC

$50,000 to $100,000 BTC June 20, 2025: $500,000 to $1,000,000 BTC

$500,000 to $1,000,000 BTC June 23, 2025 : $100,000 to $250,000 BTC

: $100,000 to $250,000 BTC July 8, 2025: $100,000 to $250,000 BTC

In total, Gill has added between $1,150,000 and $2,600,000 in Bitcoin to his investment portfolio in 2025.

The congressman also previously bought $50,000 to $100,000 in shares of the iShares Bitcoin Trust on July 17, bringing the total investment in the Bitcoin ETF to $65,000 to $150,000.

Gill's Trading Activity

This marked the first disclosure from Gill since his July purchases. The congressman previously filed several disclosures regarding his Bitcoin purchases, including a May filing that disclosed details of his earlier transactions.

The May filing fell outside the 45-day window members of Congress have to make disclosures for several of the transactions, potentially constituting a STOCK Act violation by the congressman.

Gill's previous trades drew attention, given the timing of buying Bitcoin. The Jan. 29 trade was shortly after Trump’s executive order for the U.S. to be a leader in digital assets, and the Feb. 27 purchase was just ahead of Trump announcing a “strategic Bitcoin reserve.” Those trades were not disclosed until May.

Gill’s trading activity shows several ETF transactions outside of Bitcoin and Bitcoin ETF purchases, making his trading mostly about the leading cryptocurrency.

With more than $1 million invested in Bitcoin this year, Gill has shown a genuine belief in the leading cryptocurrency and could be one of the top cryptocurrency holders among members of Congress.

Bitcoin Price Action

Bitcoin trades at $88,714.41 at the time of writing, down 12.5% over the last week. Bitcoin has traded between $74,436.68 and $126,198.07 over the last 52 weeks. Year-to-date, Bitcoin is now down 5.1%.

