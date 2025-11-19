Larry Summers Steps Down From OpenAI Board Amid Epstein Ties: Report

Larry Summers, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary and Harvard University president, has reportedly resigned from the board of OpenAI due to his connections with Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted child sex trafficker.

Summers To Follow OpenAI’s Progress

Summers and OpenAI confirmed their decision to part ways on Wednesday, Axios reported.

Summers said in a statement to Axios that, consistent with his earlier decision "to step away” from his public commitments, he had also chosen to resign from OpenAI's board. He added that he continues to be excited about the potential of the Sam Altman-led company and looks forward to following their progress.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Harvard Launches Probe On Summers

Summers’ resignation from the OpenAI board comes as Harvard University, on Tuesday, launched a new investigation into Epstein’s ties with Summers and other university affiliates. This move came after recent emails released by Democrats revealed a close relationship between the two.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said he has asked the Justice Department to review Jeffrey Epstein's ties to several high-profile figures, including Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, and Reid Hoffman, as renewed scrutiny falls on Trump's own past association with Epstein.

Additionally, on Tuesday, the Senate unanimously approved the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which will force the Justice Department to release more information about its case against Epstein. This bill’s passage indicates the continued interest in Epstein’s activities and those associated with him.

