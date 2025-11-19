Chuck Schumer Lashes Out As Tom Homan Promises Sweeping NYC Immigration Crackdown: 'We Don't Want Or Need Masked ICE Agents Instilling Fear...'

Former ICE director Tom Homan vowed to ramp up enforcement operations in New York City, prompting Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to accuse federal officials of stoking fear in immigrant neighborhoods.

Homan Says ICE Will ‘Increase Enforcement Presence’ In New York City

On Tuesday, journalist Aaron Rupar shared comments from Homan on X, who said he plans to bring heightened immigration enforcement to New York in the coming weeks.



"I plan on being in New York City in the near future. We're gonna do operations in New York City," Homan said, noting he previously had an agreement with Mayor Eric Adams to allow ICE access to Rikers Island.

"We are increasing the enforcement presence in New York City."

Schumer Condemns ‘Masked ICE Agents’ And Warns Of Public Safety Risks

Schumer fired back in a post on X, rejecting the idea of federal agents operating in the city using tactics he said would intimidate immigrant communities.

"We don't want or need masked ICE agents instilling fear and undermining public safety on our streets and schools," he wrote.

"New York is a proud city of immigrants and we will stand together with our neighbors."

His comments highlighted growing tension between Democratic leaders and President Donald Trump’s administration officials, who are calling for a far more aggressive enforcement approach.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Was Always Confident That The iPad Was No ‘Kindle Killer' And He's Still Turning The Page On Apple: ‘You Don't Understand My Audience'

Trump Escalated Immigration Fight As Mamdani Rebuked ICE Raids

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani repeatedly clashed with President Trump as immigration enforcement became a central political fight.

Earlier this month, Mamdani opened his victory night by addressing Trump directly, urging him to "turn the volume up," prompting Trump to respond on Truth Social with, "…AND SO IT BEGINS!"

In July, the conflict intensified after Trump suggested Mamdani could be arrested or deported for pledging to block federal immigration raids in New York City.

Mamdani accused Trump of threatening him for refusing to let ICE "terrorize" the city, warning the remarks were meant to intimidate outspoken New Yorkers.

Trump reiterated the threat during an event in Florida, while Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) condemned his comments as an attack on the entire state.

The feud unfolded as Trump ordered ICE to launch what he called the largest mass deportation effort in U.S. history, targeting major Democratic-led cities and sparking nationwide protests.

His directive led to large demonstrations and a subsequent deployment of National Guard troops and Marines.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo Courtesy: Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



