Senator Ditches Magnificent Seven Stocks Before End Of 2025: Here's What He Sold

When it comes to the Magnificent Seven stocks and their potential valuation going forward, investors have differing opinions on whether they will outperform the broader market going forward — or if they are already overvalued.

The differing opinions have spilled over into Congress with a senator selling several of his Magnificent Seven holdings.

Senator Sells Magnificent Seven Stocks

Benzinga has been reporting on Rep. Cleo Fields (D-La.) and his millions of dollars in purchases of Magnificent Seven stocks in recent months.

While Fields is loading up his investment portfolio with several of the members of the Magnificent Seven, a senator is taking a different approach.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) recently disclosed selling positions in three Magnificent Seven stocks. Here were the trades, as tracked by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Oct. 7: Sold $15,000 to $50,000 in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock

Oct. 7: Sold $15,000 to $50,000 in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock

Oct. 7: Sold $15,000 to $50,000 in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock

The October sales follow recent ones from Tuberville. The senator also sold Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft stock in April and sold Apple and Microsoft stock in January. The senator has not been actively buying stocks in 2025, instead lowering his position sizes in many stocks.

Tuberville owned over $100,000 in each of Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft in 2024, according to an August 2025 filing, as reported by Quiver Quantitative. This means that Tuberville likely still owns shares of all three of these Magnificent Seven stocks.

The other Magnificent Seven stocks (Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Tesla) are not currently owned by Tuberville.

Along with selling the three Magnificent Seven stocks, Tuberville also disclosed selling the following stocks on Oct. 7.

Sold $15,000 to $50,000 PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares

(NASDAQ:PEP) shares Sold $15,000 to $50,000 Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares

(NYSE:ORCL) shares Sold $15,000 to $50,000 Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) shares

The latest sales could signal the belief that the Magnificent Seven stocks are overvalued, done for tax purposes or for various reasons.

Tuberville's Trading Activity

Past trades made by Tuberville have attracted attention as related to his congressional committees and the timing of the trades made.

In 2024, Tuberville was actively buying and selling options related to multiple technology stocks.

“BREAKING: Senator Tommy Tuberville is once again trading options,” Unusual Whales previously tweeted. “He is literally trading companies which he legislates on, while having leveraged positions over them. Unusual.”

Tuberville also previously bought shares of small biotech Humacyte Inc. The trades drew attention given the small-cap nature of the company and the fact that Tuberville serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee. The company previously tested its tech in Ukraine, treating combat injuries.

Tuberville has been flagged for unusual stock trading in the past and remained one of the most active members of Congress buying and selling stocks and options.

A previous filing showed Tuberville buying stock in regional bank Southern States Bancshares Inc. The CEO of the company was a donor to Tuberville’s Senate campaign.

A previous report from Business Insider said Tuberville was late disclosing around 130 stock trades from January to May 2021.

A report from the New York Times previously highlighted Tuberville bought or sold stock and options in 17 companies that had business in front of Senate committees on which he served.

