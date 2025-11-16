Zohran Mamdani Says He's Received Job Applications From 'Every Single Zip Code' In New York Except From This One

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said Sunday his transition team has drawn more than 50,000 job applications from across the five boroughs, except one particular Queens County ZIP code.

Mamdani Calls Out Rockaways Zip Code 11695

"11695 I'm talking to you! We've received over 50K resumes, from every single zip code in NYC… except for one. Apply today and help us build a City Hall for everyone," Mamdani wrote in an X post Sunday, calling out the Rockaways ZIP code that has yet to submit a resume.

Appearing on ABC 7's "Up Close" with Bill Ritter, Mamdani pitched for broader participation in his incoming administration. "If you are watching from 11695, we need you! Please apply so we can knock every zip code out of the park," he said, referring to the online resume portal his team rolled out after Election Day.

Mamdani’s Team Seeks Applicants Of All Backgrounds

In a written statement shared with USA Today last week, Mamdani urged New Yorkers of "all experience levels," from seasoned policy hands to entry-level workers, "looking to build their careers while helping deliver on the affordability agenda," to throw their hats in the ring.

See Also: Scott Bessent Says Trump’s $2,000 Tariff Checks Are Meant For ‘Working Families’

His office said on Nov. 12 that more than 50,000 people have already applied through the portal, with interest from community organizers, policy experts, government veterans, working New Yorkers and applicants from outside the city who say they are ready to "hit the ground running."

Mayor-Elect Vows Substantive Preparation Over Transition Pageantry

Mamdani told Ritter he wants the transition to break from City Hall tradition. "Oftentimes, transition times are pageantry," he said, describing them as periods when leaders reward allies. "We want this to be a moment where we are actually preparing and actually preparing ourselves for January 1."

He also mentioned that he met with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch late last week but has not yet sat down face-to-face with outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

Mamdani won the high-stakes mayoral race on Nov. 4 and, with 46 days until he takes office Jan. 1, has raised more than $1 million for his transition, with average donations of about $80, his team said.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com