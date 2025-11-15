A confidential White House memo alleges that China’s e-commerce behemoth, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) , is assisting China’s military in executing cyber operations against the United States.

What Happened: According to a report, the memo accuses Alibaba of providing the People’s Liberation Army with access to its customer data and sharing information about critical software vulnerabilities. However, the memo does not offer specific details regarding which US sites or systems might have been targeted.

The detailed report was shared by the Financial Times, which said that although it reviewed the memo, it could not independently confirm the allegations.

Alibaba has vehemently denied these accusations, labeling them as “complete nonsense” and an attempt to sway public opinion. The company also raised questions about the motives behind the anonymous leak.

The memo, dated November 1, came to light shortly after President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a temporary halt on trade restrictions. The Chinese embassy in Washington refuted the memo’s claims, calling them a “complete distortion of facts.”

These allegations further fuel Washington’s escalating concerns about the links between Chinese tech companies and the military.

US officials have previously expressed apprehensions about Beijing’s “military-civil fusion” strategy, which purportedly mandates private firms to share their technology with the People’s Liberation Army.

Why It Matters: This development adds a new dimension to the ongoing tensions between the US and China, particularly in the technology sector.

The allegations against Alibaba, if proven, could have significant implications for the company’s operations and its standing in the international market.

Furthermore, this could potentially escalate the trade tensions between the two economic superpowers, impacting global trade and economy.

