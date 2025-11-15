DOJ Greenlights Strikes on Drug Boats, Citing Fentanyl as Potential Chemical Weapon

The Justice Department has classified Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, as a potential chemical weapon. This classification has led to the authorization of strikes on drug-smuggling boats.

What Happened: The Justice Department’s classified brief, prepared by its Office of Legal Counsel, provides the legal basis for the ongoing military operation against drug traffickers.

The operation, which began in September, has been under scrutiny. The brief was drafted in the summer, justifying the use of military force by citing instances of fentanyl weaponization, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The document argues that President Trump’s designation of drug cartels as foreign terrorists legitimizes them as military targets. The rationale is that these groups are smuggling drugs to finance actions against the U.S. and its allies.

However, a Justice Department spokesman clarified that the legal justification for military action does not hinge on the potential use of chemical weapons by drug organizations. The spokesman emphasized, "The opinion explicitly states it doesn't rely on the counterproliferation argument."

Despite the claims made in the memo, experts have pointed out that there is no evidence to suggest that Venezuela, a base for one of the criminal groups labeled as a terrorist organization, produces or traffics fentanyl.

The drug is typically manufactured in Mexico and smuggled over land.

Why It Matters: The classification of fentanyl as a potential chemical weapon marks a significant shift in the U.S. government’s approach to combating drug trafficking. This move could potentially escalate the war on drugs, leading to increased military involvement.

However, the lack of evidence linking Venezuela to fentanyl production raises questions about the effectiveness of this strategy.

