President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has asked the Department of Justice to examine the connections between his onetime associate Jeffrey Epstein and several prominent figures.

"Epstein Hoax"

He named Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, investor Reid Hoffman and banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) among those whose dealings with Epstein should be reviewed.

Benzinga reached out to JPMorgan for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

The announcement comes as Trump faces renewed questions about his past friendship with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors.

In a Friday morning Truth Social post, Trump argued that Democrats are exploiting what he calls the "Epstein Hoax" to divert attention from their political troubles.

Trump also accused his political rivals of staging another "Russia-style" smear campaign and hinted that records show several high-profile men had extensive associations with Epstein, including visits to his private island.

"I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," Trump said.

Trump's statement came just days after he hosted a White House dinner attended by business leaders, such as JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

JPMorgan Responds

A spokesman for JPMorgan responded with a statement to CNBC on Friday.

"The government had damning information about [Epstein's] crimes and failed to share it with us or other banks. We regret any association we had with the man, but did not help him commit his heinous acts," said the spokeswoman, Patricia Wexler, per CNBC.

"We ended our relationship with him years before his arrest on sex trafficking charges," Wexler added.

Epstein was friends with former JPMorgan executive Jes Staley and was a client of JPMorgan for many years.

In 2023, JPMorgan resolved lawsuits from Epstein's victims and the U.S. Virgin Islands by paying a combined $365 million without admitting liability.

