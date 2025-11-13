The world of golf and President Donald Trump often intersect. Not only does the president own some 20 golf courses around the world, but he also enjoys the game in his free time (reportedly 72 days in 2025 total). Millions of people around the world could end up watching a Trump take part in a golf tournament from Thursday through Sunday—but it won't be the president this time.

Trump's Granddaughter Tees Off

Trump's oldest granddaughter Kai Trump—Donald Trump Jr.‘s 18-year-old daughter—is taking part in the LPGA Annika tournament this week.

Kai Trump received an exemption from the club owners to compete in the tournament as an amateur golfer. The tournament takes place at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida. But her inclusion also sparked controversy. Critics argue that the president's granddaughter isn't qualified to play.

The exception and inclusion of a Trump to help with ratings and awareness could echo the world of tennis, which included investor Bill Ackman in play earlier this year.

"Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA," LPGA chief tour business and operations officer Ricki Lasky said, as reported by the New York Post.

Lasky said the younger Trump could help the LPGA reach "new audiences, especially among younger fans."

Kai Trump has committed to golf at the University of Miami and wants to golf professionally someday.

"My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour," she previously said.

TV Coverage the Winner?

Several media companies have rights to LPGA tournaments, including CBS, NBC and ESPN. It is the Golf Channel, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) , who has the rights to The Annika and could be the big winner.

Here are the TV times for the four-day tournament, with each day airing on the Golf Channel:

Thursday: 10 am to 1 pm ET

Friday: 10 am to 1 pm ET

Saturday: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Sunday: 2 pm to 4 pm

With Kai Trump taking part in the tournament, there is always a chance her grandfather will make a surprise appearance to cheer her on, a move that could boost TV ratings even further. Trump also has a substantial social media following, with 3.5 million followers on TikTok, 2.6 million followers on Instagram and nearly a million followers on X. She may have been instrumental in the president reversing his stance on banning TikTok.

Trump will likely be sharing clips with her supporters throughout the tournament.

Betting Odds For Kai Trump

Kai Trump joins a total of 108 golfers taking part in the four-day event, with the tournament cutting to the top 65 scores, including ties after the first two days.

Nelly Korda, who is the number two female golfer in the world and the defending champion of The Annika, is among the golfers taking part in this week's tournament.

At sportsbook DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) , Korda was the pre-tournament favorite. With the tournament underway, Korda's odds are now +650 at the sportsbook. Current leader (-6) Haeran Ryu is the new favorite at odds of +500. Korda has not teed off as of the time of writing.

Kai Trump is listed tied with the worst odds to win the tournament at +500,000. This means a Trump win would pay out $5,000 on a $1 bet.

Trump's odds to finish in the top 5 (including ties) and top 10 (including ties) are listed at +40000 and +17000, respectively. Finishing in the top 5 and top 10 would pay out profits of $400 and $170, respectively, on $1 bets.

Kai Trump placed 461 in the Rolex AJGA rankings and is not in the top 3,000 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking, according to Golf.com.

In the 2025 Junior Invitational in March, Kai Trump finished last in a field of 24 golfers with scored of 89-79-83-89, finishing 52 over par.

Ahead of her participation in The Annika, Kai Trump received some advice from legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

"He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens," Woods told Kai Trump.

Woods is currently dating Kai Trump's mother, Vanessa Trump.

