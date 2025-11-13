Ted Cruz Sells Up To $250K In Goldman Sachs Stock At All-Time Highs: Here's Why The Trade Was Rare

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) recently disclosed a new stock transaction that could catch investors’ attention, similar to other trading activity by members of Congress.

Here's what he disclosed and why it's important.

Ted Cruz's Latest Transaction

Benzinga's Government Trades page for Ted Cruz shows the Senator sold $100,000 to $250,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on Nov. 11.

The transaction was reported as made by a spouse, which could refer to Cruz's wife, Heidi Cruz, a managing director at Goldman Sachs.

This marks the first trade disclosed by Cruz in over a year, making it a rare transaction from one of the most well-known members of Congress.

Cruz previously disclosed selling $250,000 to $500,000 in Goldman Sachs shares on April 15, 2024.

The latest Goldman Sachs transaction was listed as partial, meaning Cruz still owns shares of the financial company in his investment portfolio. Cruz owned between $1 million and $5 million in Goldman Sachs shares, according to 2024 filings, as reported by Quiver Quantitative.

Prior to the trades of Goldman Sachs stock, Cruz's last disclosed transaction was buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on Jan. 25, 2022.

Cruz disclosed buying $15,000 to $50,000 in Bitcoin that day. Bitcoin traded between $35,779.43 and $37,444.57 on Jan. 25, 2022. With the leading cryptocurrency worth over $101,000 today, Cruz's crypto investment is up significantly.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Goldman Sachs Shares Hit New Highs

Goldman Sachs reported third-quarter financial results on Oct. 14.

The company reported earnings per share of $12.25, which beat analyst estimates of $11.00. This was the third straight quarter in which the company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 quarters.

Revenue for the company was $15.18 billion in the third quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $14.10. This marked the third straight quarter of beating analyst revenue estimates. The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters.

Goldman Sachs shares recently hit new all-time highs.

Goldman Sachs stock traded at $837.46 on Thursday, hitting a new all-time high of $840.98 earlier in the day. Goldman Sachs shares are up 45.7% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock