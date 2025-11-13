Marco Rubio Defends Trump-Era Caribbean Drug Strikes, Slams European Critics Claiming 'International Law' Violations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the Donald Trump administration's Caribbean strikes against drug trafficking vessels, rejecting European criticism that the operations violate international law.

European Allies Raise Legal Concerns

Rubio spoke to reporters on Wednesday after attending a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Canada's Niagara region, where discussions focused on Ukraine and Gaza, reported Reuters.

Some European allies, including French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, voiced concern that the U.S. attacks "violate international law" and could threaten France's territories in the region.

Rubio Defends Actions

Rubio said, "The European Union gets to determine what international law is.”

“How the United States defends its national security," he added, calling those targeted "narco-terrorists" and noting that drugs are also trafficked to Europe via Venezuela.

Rubio also dismissed reports that Britain had suspended intelligence sharing over the strikes, calling them a "false story" and emphasizing the strong U.S.-U.K. partnership.

The U.S. military has conducted at least 19 strikes against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and off Latin America's Pacific coast, killing at least 76 people.

While the U.S. cites Article 51 of the U.N. Charter for self-defense, critics argue the strikes constitute extrajudicial killings without proper legal authorization.

Colombia has suspended intelligence sharing with the United States in response.

US Caribbean Drug Strikes, Colombia Tensions Under Trump

In 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice said President Trump could legally continue military strikes against suspected drug smugglers at sea, despite a 60-day limit on unauthorized deployments.

Conducted mainly by drones from naval vessels, the strikes targeted boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing around 62 people.

Last month, Trump defended a strike on a suspected drug submarine, saying it successfully intercepted narcotics bound for the U.S. Two survivors from Ecuador and Colombia were rescued and returned for prosecution.

UN human rights experts criticized the operation as "extrajudicial executions."

In September, tensions with Colombia escalated when Trump revoked President Gustavo Petro's U.S. visa after he urged American troops to disobey orders during a Gaza protest.

Petro argued he had U.N. immunity and, as a European citizen, did not require a U.S. visa to travel.

