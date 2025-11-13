Trump Says Let's 'Get Our Country Working Again' As He Signs Bill To End Government Shutdown — Nancy Pelosi, Ted Cruz Clash Over Who's To Blame

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history has officially ended after 42 days, as President Donald Trump signed a short-term funding bill late Wednesday night, reopening federal agencies and reigniting partisan debate over who caused the crisis.

Trump Signs Bill, Declares It A Victory For The Nation

Trump signed the funding bill to reopen the government after weeks of political deadlock, calling it an "honor" to restore federal operations.

The move officially brought an end to a 42-day shutdown that halted key government functions and furloughed hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

"So with all of that, I just wanna tell you the country has never been in better shape," Trump said while signing the legislation. He blamed Democrats for what he described as a "short-term disaster" and said it was time to "get our country working again."

Republican Leaders Celebrate End To ‘Democrat Shutdown'

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) took to X, formerly Twitter, saying the "perfect sunset" was a reminder that " God still has His hand of blessing over our nation."

He praised the bill's passage as a step toward ending what he called the "painful Democrat Shutdown" and getting the government "open and operating again for the people."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also celebrated the outcome, writing, "As predicted, the Democrats have finally surrendered after 43 days of a government shutdown." He joked that his "sombrero memes" mocking the situation would finally come to an end.

Pelosi Blasts GOP Priorities Amid Mounting Debt

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) struck a sharply different tone, accusing Republicans of pushing policies that rip away health care from millions while ignoring Americans' real needs.

The shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, was triggered by a partisan clash over whether to continue enhanced tax credits that help roughly 20 million Americans afford health insurance through Affordable Care Act marketplaces.

Meanwhile, financial analysts pointed to the massive fiscal toll of the standoff.

According to The Kobeissi Letter, the U.S. government borrowed about $619 billion in new debt during the shutdown — averaging $14.4 billion per day, underscoring that even as Washington gridlocked, deficit spending never stopped.

