President Donald Trump will host a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday evening for a select group of prominent Wall Street executives, focusing on improving relationships with business leaders and encouraging increased investment in U.S. manufacturing.

White House Power Dinner

Confirmed attendees include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, Adena Friedman of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Stephen Schwarzman from Blackstone, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO Ted Pick, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) chief Larry Fink and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon, according to CBS News.

The event was jointly organized, with support from Jeffrey Sprecher of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), which owns the New York Stock Exchange, and NYSE president Lynn Martin.

Additional invitees feature Ken Griffin of Citadel, Henry Kravis from KKR, Marc Rowan of Apollo Global Management, and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son, who recently announced significant investments in U.S. technology and infrastructure.​

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also scheduled to attend the dinner with Trump and leading Wall Street executives.

Most of these participants have previously supported Trump financially. SoftBank has pledged to invest billions of dollars in U.S. tech, AI, and jobs.

Last month, JPMorgan announced a $1.5 trillion 10-year initiative to help secure critical industries in the United States by encouraging the growth and acceleration of strategic manufacturing.

Through the White House dinner, Trump aims to facilitate dialogue on future economic policies and deepen collaborative ties between the administration and financial sector leaders.

Photo: Shutterstock