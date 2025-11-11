Gavin Newsom Won't 'Punch' Anyone In The Face, But Says He's 'Stunned' By Democrats Who Sided With GOP On Deal To Reopen Government

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Tuesday he is still "stunned" that eight senators sided with Republicans to advance a deal to reopen the federal government, a compromise his office derided as a "surrender."

Newsom Rebukes Senators For Their ‘Surrender’

Speaking at the U.N.'s COP30 climate conference, he told The Associated Press, "I'm not coming in to punch anybody in the face, but I'm not pleased that, in the face of this invasive species that is Donald Trump, who's completely changed the rules of the game, that we're still playing by the old rules of the game," he said, adding, "And in my core, I'm stunned."

The governor's press office amplified the criticism on Sunday in an X post, which read, "Pathetic. This isn't a deal. It's a surrender. Don't bend the knee!"

See Also: SNAP Benefit Limbo Continues As Supreme Court Extends Block On Full November Payments

December Vote Promised By Republicans

The funding plan, which now only awaits House consideration on Wednesday, omits an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at year's end — a major point of contention for the Democrats, though Republican leaders pledged a separate vote in December. The concession has angered many Democrats.

Infighting Intensifies Over Schumer's Senate Leadership

Newsom's comments also landed amid open intraparty attacks on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) leadership. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Sunday called for new Senate Democratic leadership, later labeling the current leader "out of touch."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the vote "a very bad night," while questioning who could replace the leader, highlighting rifts within the party structure regarding Senate leadership roles.

It is worth noting that the eight crossover votes were pivotal to reaching the 60-vote threshold after weeks of failed attempts. The package combines several full-year appropriations with a short-term extension to keep agencies open into early next year.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock.com