Zohran Mamdani Says No More Thanking Veterans Today, Forgetting Tomorrow — Trump, Obama And Others Express Gratitude For Service

As the nation marked Veterans Day 2025 on Tuesday, Nov. 11, political leaders and tech executives alike took to public platforms to honor the courage, sacrifice and enduring legacy of America's veterans.

Political Leaders Reflect On Service And Sacrifice

President Donald Trump expressed gratitude toward members of the U.S. Armed Forces, urging Americans to "honor their service, uphold their legacy, and give every veteran the loyalty, respect, and support they have earned and so dearly deserve."

Vice President JD Vance shared a similar message, thanking veterans for their service and sacrifice and saying they make the nation proud "every single day."

In New York City, Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani volunteered at a Veterans Day event in the Bronx. On X, formerly Twitter, he said that the "days of thanking veterans today and forgetting them tomorrow has to come to an end."

Former President Joe Biden reflected on his administration's passage of the PACT Act, calling it one of his "proudest accomplishments" for expanding care to veterans exposed to toxic substances.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama reminisced about the tradition of giving Presidential Challenge Coins to veterans while meeting with Korean and Vietnam War veterans in Washington, D.C., and thanking them personally for their service.

Tech Titans Join In With Messages Of Gratitude

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook honored veterans, active-duty service members, and their families, saying their courage continues to inspire the company's workforce.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai thanked veterans within Google and spotlighted a special Veterans Day Doodle by U.S. Navy veteran Kristin Cronic, depicting a commemorative wall celebrating military families.

Former Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger also paid tribute, noting that veterans he's worked alongside embody "purpose, selflessness, and dedication" — values he said define the best of America.

