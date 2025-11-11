Trump Asks Supreme Court To Throw Out E. Jean Carroll Abuse Verdict

President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to throw out a jury verdict finding him liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s, according to his personal legal team.

Petition Attacks Accuser And Key Trial Evidence

In a 33-page petition, Trump's lawyers call Carroll's sexual assault claims "facially implausible, politically motivated allegations" and urge the justices to reverse several evidentiary rulings they say tainted the trial, a copy of the filing shared with The Hill shows. The petition has not yet been publicly docketed.

"Carroll waited more than 20 years to falsely accuse Donald Trump, who she politically opposes, until after he became the 45th President, when she could maximize political injury to him and profit for herself," the petition reads.

Carroll Verdicts Total More Than $88 Million

Carroll has taken Trump to trial twice and secured a total of $88.3 million in damages. The Supreme Court petition marks the first time the long-running litigation has reached the justices. In 2023, a Manhattan federal jury found Trump liable for abusing Carroll in a department store dressing room and defaming her when he denied her account, ordering him to pay $5 million, a verdict later upheld by an appeals court.

A second jury in 2024 awarded Carroll $83.3 million in a separate defamation case.

Supreme Court Weighs Next Step In Case

The Supreme Court generally does not take cases to correct alleged trial errors, but Trump's lawyers argue that the evidentiary rulings raise broader legal questions that have divided lower courts.

A spokesman for Trump's legal team said in a statement to The Hill said, "President Trump will keep winning against Liberal Lawfare, as he continues to focus on his mission to Make America Great Again."

The justices are expected to consider whether to hear the case at a closed-door conference later this term, even as Trump continues to wage separate Supreme Court battles over his presidential powers.

Photo: Brian Jason from Shutterstock