Viktor Orbán Says Trump Promised To Defend Hungary's 'Financial Stability' In Case Of External Attacks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he struck a deal with President Donald Trump that would protect Hungary's economy from external threats, deepening ties between two nationalist leaders as Budapest faces mounting pressure from the European Union.

Following talks at the White House on Friday, Orbán announced that Hungary had secured what he called a "financial shield" from the United States, reported Al Jazeera.

"Should there be any external attacks against Hungary or its financial system, the Americans gave their word that in such a case, they would defend Hungary's financial stability," Orbán said in a video posted by the Hungarian outlet Index.hu on Sunday.

He added that Hungary would face "no financing problems" under the arrangement, though he provided no details on how the shield would function.

Hungary Wins Sanctions Relief And US Energy Deal Worth $600 Million

A White House official said the deal also included roughly $600 million in contracts for Hungary to purchase U.S. liquefied natural gas and a one-year exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

The agreement follows years of strained relations between Hungary and Brussels, which have frozen billions in EU funds over concerns about democratic backsliding and corruption under Orbán's government.

Trump Defends Hungary's Energy Dependence, Grants Full Sanctions Exemption

During a joint press briefing, President Trump said he was "looking at" Hungary's request for an exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas.

Trump noted that Hungary faces unique energy challenges because it is landlocked and lacks sea access for alternative imports.

He described the situation as "very difficult for him to get oil and gas from other areas," adding that other European nations continue buying Russian energy despite U.S. opposition.

Trump suggested the issue was broader than Hungary, criticizing several European countries for purchasing Russian oil and gas while relying on U.S. security support.

Prime Minister Orbán said Trump had guaranteed "full sanction exemptions for the TurkStream and Friendship pipelines," ensuring Hungary could keep "the lowest energy prices in Europe."

Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed the deal, calling it "a major outcome" that would "guarantee Hungary's energy security."

Trump's Argentina Bailout Draws Backlash From US Lawmakers, Farmers

In September, Trump's multibillion-dollar bailout for Argentina sparked bipartisan criticism, with lawmakers and agricultural experts arguing it undermined struggling American farmers.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said that U.S. farmers were frustrated by Argentina exporting soybeans to China soon after receiving a $20 billion U.S. bailout, weakening America's agricultural market share.

Last month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also blasted Trump's later $40 billion package, calling it a betrayal of "America First" principles.

On The Tucker Carlson Show, Greene called the bailout "one of the grossest things I've ever seen" and "a punch in the gut" to U.S. cattle ranchers who felt abandoned by the administration.

Photo Courtesy: Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock.com

