Democrats Blast GOP's 291 Days Of Unified Government: 'Not A Single Thing To Bring Down Prices'

Republican leadership was criticized by House Democrats on Thursday on X for failing to reduce consumer costs during 291 days of unified government control.

McGovern’s Statement

On Saturday, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) posted on X that Republicans had not delivered “not a single thing to bring down prices” or lower rent. McGovern claimed that rather than addressing bills, groceries, or electricity, Republicans gave “tax breaks to billionaires.”

House Democrats’ Claims

Republicans “created a health care crisis, shut down the government, and went on vacation for 7 weeks” during the 291-day period, according to the official account of House Democrats. No days were devoted to “lowering costs or protecting health care,” according to the post.

Republicans have controlled the House, Senate and White House for 291 days, according to House Democrats’ statement posted.

Policy Focus

McGovern’s post referenced House Democrats’ statement criticizing Republican priorities during unified control of Congress and the executive branch.

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history has already halted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through November and triggered health insurance premium increases up to 400%.

Alec Phillips, a Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) economist, predicted in early November that the government shutdown would reduce GDP growth to 1.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

