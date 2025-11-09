Trump Orders DOJ Probe Into Meat Packing Companies Over Alleged Price Manipulation

On Saturday, President Donald Trump, via Truth Social, announced that he has directed the Justice Department to investigate major meatpacking companies for alleged price manipulation, citing concerns about foreign ownership and market distortions affecting U.S. ranchers and consumers.

Price Spread Triggers Federal Action

In a separate Nov. 8 post on his Truth Social, Trump pointed out a market anomaly, noting that cattle prices have dropped significantly while boxed beef prices have risen. "Therefore, you know that something is ‘fishy,'" Trump wrote, adding, "We will get to the bottom of it very quickly."

Allegations Target Foreign-Owned Processors

The president accused “Majority Foreign Owned Meat Packers” with engaging in “Illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation” in order to artificially raise prices. American ranchers “are being blamed for what is being done by Majority Foreign Owned Meat Packers,” according to Trump.

See Also: Gavin Newsom Calls Trump ‘Invasive Species’ As Redistricting War Heats Up Between California, Texas

National Security Concerns Cited

The U.S. president described the companies' actions as a threat to “the security of our Nation’s food supply.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in an X post the president “is cracking down on the foreign-owned meat-packing cartels that have been ripping off American ranchers and driving up prices.”

Criminal Penalties Threatened

Trump demanded DOJ “act expeditiously” to “protect Consumers, combat Illegal Monopolies.”

Garry Kasparov, a political activist and former chess champion, wrote on X: “Typical for dictators — fighting market realities with the law enforcement machine.”

He added that using politics and threats to override economic laws only worsens the situation over time.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: IAB Studio on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.