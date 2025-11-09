Gavin Newsom Calls Trump 'Invasive Species' As Redistricting War Heats Up Between California, Texas

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) on Saturday sharply criticized President Donald Trump, calling him an "invasive species" while addressing Democrats at a rally in Houston amid heated redistricting battles.

Speaking to a crowd in Texas, Newsom said, "We're dealing with an invasive species by the name of Donald Trump. He is a historic president, however. A historically unpopular president, under every key category."

Newsom confirmed on X that Trump is "historically unpopular," responding simply: "Because he is."

His remarks come as Trump's approval rating continues to decline, with a recent CNN/SSRS poll showing 37% of Americans approve of his job performance, while 63% disapprove.

Redistricting Battles Intensify As Democrats Eye House Majority

Newsom tied his comments to ongoing redistricting efforts in California and Texas. "We cannot rest until we take it back.

There is no more important race in our lifetime than the House of Representatives and taking back the House," he said, urging Democrats to mobilize ahead of the midterm elections.

The rally followed California voters' approval of Proposition 50, which allows politicians to redraw congressional maps outside the usual census cycle.

Analysts say the measure could tilt up to 11 House races in Democrats' favor.

Newsom credited local Democratic lawmakers for inspiring a nationwide pushback against Republican-led redistricting in states like Texas, where GOP lawmakers successfully adopted maps favoring their party.

Legal Challenge Targets California Prop 50 Over Gerrymandering

California's Proposition 50, which allows the state Legislature to redraw congressional maps outside the usual census cycle, is facing a federal legal challenge.

Attorney Mark Meuser filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, arguing that the new map favors one racial group in 16 of the 52 districts and violates the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments.

Meuser's motion seeks to preserve the existing Citizens Redistricting Commission map for the 2026 elections to prevent chaos for candidates.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the passage of Prop 50 on X, framing it as a rejection of Trump-era Republican policies and a protection of healthcare and working families.

Former President Barack Obama urged Californians to support Prop 50, emphasizing that it preserves independent redistricting and ensures fair elections.

The legal and political battle over Prop 50 highlights the ongoing national debate over redistricting, racial equity, and election integrity in California.

