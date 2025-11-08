Trump Wants Washington Commanders' $3.7 Billion Stadium Named After Him: Report

President Donald Trump wants the Washington Commanders' new $3.7 billion stadium named after him.

The idea was supported by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said, "That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible," according to an ESPN report.

Ownership Meeting Scheduled

Trump will attend Sunday’s Commanders-Detroit Lions game as a guest of ownership group leader Josh Harris.

Although no formal discussions have taken place, the team anticipates possible conversations about the new stadium during the game.

One source told ESPN: “It’s what the president wants, and it will probably happen.”

Regulatory Hurdles Remain

The Commanders own the naming rights to the stadium and are likely to be sold to a corporate sponsor. However, a first-hand source quoted by ESPN stated that honoring a specific person in the stadium name would be a different decision.

“The team doesn’t have the authority. They can’t name the stadium on their own,” an ESPN source said.

The National Park Service and the D.C. Council, which will lease the stadium to the team, will probably make the final decision.

Stadium Development Background

The Commanders plan to return to the former Robert F. Kennedy Stadium site on federal land in Washington. The D.C. Council approved the move in September with an 11-2 vote, ending the team's 28-year stint in Landover, Maryland.

The Washington Commanders did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

