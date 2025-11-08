Donald Trump's 50-Year Mortgage Plan Could Redefine Homeownership In America — Housing Chief Calls It 'Game Changer' Amid Rising Costs

The Donald Trump administration is weighing a plan to introduce 50-year mortgages, a move officials say could reshape the housing market for generations of American buyers facing record costs.

Trump Administration Moves Toward 50-Year Mortgage Plan

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte confirmed Saturday that the administration is "working on" a new 50-year mortgage product designed to make homeownership more affordable.

Pulte wrote on X, “Thanks to President Trump, we are indeed working on The 50-year Mortgage – a complete game changer.”



His post came shortly after Trump shared a Truth Social message likening the initiative to Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal-era 30-year mortgage standard.

Rising Costs, Soaring Rates Push Buyers To The Brink

The initiative comes as the average homebuyer spends nearly 38 percent of their monthly income on mortgage payments, according to Redfin, reported The Hill.

Adjustable-rate mortgages now make up about 10 percent of all applications, their highest share in nearly two years, as interest rates and prices stay elevated.

Trump, who has long tied his housing agenda to affordability for younger generations, has also signaled interest in bringing the Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC: FNMA), Fannie Mae, and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (OTC:FMCC), Freddie Mac, back to public markets.

"I am giving very serious consideration to bringing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public," Trump said in May, adding that the timing "would seem to be right."

Greene Slams 50-Year Mortgage Plan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) criticized the proposed 50-year mortgage plan on X, warning it would "reward the banks" while leaving Americans "in debt forever."

She argued it would inflate interest payments rather than tackle the real causes of the affordability crisis.

Greene instead urged Congress to curb corporate ownership of single-family homes and to let renters with strong payment histories qualify for mortgages.

She also renewed calls to pass her bill eliminating capital gains taxes on primary home sales, which she said would help seniors keep more of their equity and "put money back in the economy."

Last month, Pulte said President Trump was evaluating plans to take mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public.

Pulte noted the companies, which have been under federal conservatorship since 2008, hold more than $7 trillion in combined assets.

He said the administration was focused on "running them like a business and taking out costs," adding there was "no limit to what they could be worth one day."

