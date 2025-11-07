Trump Open To Iran Sanctions Relief Talks Amid Stalled Nuclear Negotiations

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran has requested sanctions relief and that he is open to holding discussions.

“Iran has been asking if the sanctions could be lifted. Iran has got very heavy U.S. sanctions, and it makes it really hard for them to do what they’d like to be able to do. And I’m open to hearing that, and we’ll see what happens, but I would be open to it,” Trump told reporters at the White House, according to Reuters.

Maximum Pressure Campaign Restored

After assuming office for a second term in January, the U.S. president restored his “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

The campaign includes efforts to prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

In June, the U.S. bombed Iran’s nuclear sites, the Pentagon later claiming the strikes set back Iran's nuclear program by up to two years.

Trump also issued a warning to all countries in May to stop buying Iranian petrochemicals and oil.

Nuclear Negotiations Hit Impasse

The U.S. and Iran held five rounds of nuclear talks before a 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June.

Due to uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, negotiations have encountered significant roadblocks. Western nations seek to eliminate enrichment to reduce the risk of weaponization. According to Reuters, Tehran has rejected this plan.

Khamenei Rules Out U.S. Cooperation

The report states that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated on Monday that as long as Washington backs Israel, keeps military installations there, and meddles in the Middle East, collaboration with the United States is impossible.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

