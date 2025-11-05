Zohran Mamdani Tells Trump 'To Turn The Volume Up' As Spanberger, Sherrill Promise 'Pragmatism' And 'Prosperity' In Victory Speeches

Zohran Mamdani challenged President Donald Trump in his victory speech, as other winning Democratic candidates, Virginia’s Rep. Abigail Spanberger and New Jersey’s Rep. Mikie Sherrill, vowed economic prosperity for their states.

Mamdani Wins In ‘City Of Immigrants’

Democratic socialist Mamdani won New York City’s mayoral race with a campaign focused on free childcare, fast buses, city-run grocery stores, and a rent freeze.



An immigrant himself and the city's youngest and first Muslim leader, Mamdani declared New York a “city of immigrants”.

The 34-year-old told NYC residents, “We have toppled a political dynasty.”

He also invoked the words of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, from his historic 1947 "Tryst With Destiny" address, calling this “a moment [that] comes but rarely in history.”

Mamdani then openly challenged President Donald Trump, saying, “Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”

Meanwhile, Trump posted: “AND SO IT BEGINS!”

Virginia’s Spanberger Calls To End Shutdown

In Virginia, Spanberger secured a historic win, becoming the state’s first female governor. She focused her campaign on economic, public safety, and healthcare issues.

"In 2025, Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship,” said Spanberger in her victory speech.

As an incoming governor, the Democrat said, “…this was never about just winning an election. It was about what comes next. It's about the governing."

Spanberger also urged Trump and lawmakers from both parties to come together to resolve the federal government shutdown, which has now lasted for more than a month.

New Jersey’s Mike Sherrill Promises ‘Different Future’

Similarly, in New Jersey, Sherrill won the governor’s office. She emphasized the importance of the election in the context of democracy and the MAGA movement. Sherill adhered to moderate policies and focused on cost-of-living issues, introducing measures to tackle the state's soaring utility costs.

Sherrill slammed Trump for “cutting SNAP, ripping away healthcare, terminating gateway,” and pledged to “fight for a different future” for the children of New Jersey, and to “build prosperity for all of our citizens.”

She told New Jersey residents on Tuesday night, "take oaths to the Constitution, not a king."

A Comeback For Democrats?

This is the first major electoral test in Trump’s second term, where Democrats swept the major races in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City, while voters in California approved a new congressional map that could help Democrats win five more House seats next year.

Trump attributed the GOP losses to his absence from the ballot and the impact of a prolonged federal shutdown.

While Mamdani’s win was historic, there could be challenges waiting for him. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has opposed Mamdani’s idea of taxing the rich. She reiterated her stance in late October at Fox News's "Raging Moderates" podcast, saying, "I also have to balance governing this state and making sure that those people who are actually the reason we have a generous, supportive budget that helps lift people up, it's their revenues that we tax."

Meanwhile, Spanberger and Sherrill minimized their emphasis on progressive causes such as LGBTQ rights and opposition to Trump's efforts to undermine American institutions. Spanberger seldom mentioned Trump during her campaign and chose not to participate in any of the "No Kings" demonstrations against him.

