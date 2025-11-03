Trump Says Paramount 'Paid Me A Lotta Money' In Unaired '60 Minutes' Interview

President Donald Trump sat down with CBS News for an interview that aired on "60 Minutes" Sunday. Only a portion of the interview aired live on television, with several segments including commentary on Trump's settlement with CBS parent Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) left out.

Here's what Trump had to say about the settlement and new ownership of the media giant.

Trump Likes Paramount Skydance Owners, CBS News Editor-in-Chief

President Trump has been supportive of the new ownership team of Paramount Skydance, which includes ally Larry Ellison and his son David Ellison. That may be one of the reasons he decided to appear on "60 Minutes" once again.

Around one year after suing the news program for their alleged editing of an interview with Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Trump was back on "60 Minutes" sharing his thoughts and opinions on a wide range of topics.

Trump chatted with CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell for more than an hour, with an extended cut on the news program's YouTube channel coming in at more than 1 hour and 13 minutes. The segment that aired live on CBS Sunday was around 28 minutes long, omitting many of the comments from Trump.

The full extended interview and a transcript released by CBS News shows which topics didn't make it on the air. One of them was Trump seeming to brag about his $16 million settlement reached with Paramount over the "60 Minutes" lawsuit.

"And actually 60 Minutes paid me a lotta money. And you don't have to put this on, because I don't wanna embarrass you, and I'm sure you're not – you have a great – I think you have a great new leader, frankly," Trump said in an unaired part of the interview.

Trump said new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is "a great person," while stating that "60 Minutes" edited answers for Harris during her pre-election appearance.

"They paid me a lot of money for that. You can't have fake news. You've gotta have legit news."

The president went on to tell O'Donnell that one of the best things to happen to "60 Minutes" parent is the new ownership group.

"I think it's the greatest thing that's happened in a long time to a free and open and good press."

The interview was taped on Friday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and the shortened version without the comments above aired Sunday night on CBS.

Some Topics Miss Live Interview Release

A report from Mediaite says there were many topics from Trump's "60 Minutes" interview that didn't make it into the portion that aired on CBS Sunday.

The topics above on the settlement money and Weiss leading CBS News were listed by the media outlet as some of the topics that didn't make the cut.

Further commentary on Trump's pardoning of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, which included Trump saying he could have avoided the topic.

"I coulda walked away. I didn't have to answer this question," Trump said of asking about the appearance of corruption by pardoning Zhao.

Comments from Trump about the 2020 presidential election being rigged and the rise of political violence by Democrats were also left out of the shortened version of the interview.

A Trump administration spokesperson recently said the White House is supportive of Paramount Skydance potentially merging with Warner Bros. Discovery, while warning other media companies that they may not get favorable regulatory approval if they try to beat out Paramount.

