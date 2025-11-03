Newsom Urges Voters To 'Wake Up', Says Trump Made Americans 'Poorer And Sicker'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Sunday urged Americans to "wake up" ahead of Tuesday's special elections in several states, arguing that President Donald Trump has left the country "poorer and sicker" and warning that federal "strike team" plans for cities should galvanize Democratic turnout.

Newsom’s Confident Tone And ‘Wake-Up’ Call

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Newsom expressed confidence about contests in Virginia and New Jersey and pressed voters to engage. "What the hell do we need to tell people to get them off their couch… I didn't sign up for this?" he said ahead of Tuesday, when California voters determine the fate of Proposition 50 during a statewide Special Election.

Newsom amplified the message on X, writing, "Donald Trump is historically unpopular for a reason. He has betrayed the American people. Beef is up. Coffee is up. Car prices are up. Utility bills are up. And healthcare is about to triple. He's done nothing but make Americans poorer and sicker."

Newsom Criticizes Trump’s National Guard Deployment Strategy

His remarks came amid disclosures that the Pentagon is directing states to train National Guard quick-reaction forces for civil disturbances by early 2026, an initiative Newsom has criticized as part of Trump's domestic deployment strategy. "Strike teams," he argued, would backfire politically. Reuters reviewed federal documents that indicate guard units are slated for crowd-control readiness next year.

Newsom also reiterated his distrust of the Justice Department under Trump in handling related legal fights, saying he puts more faith in the courts. He has joined Oregon in litigation seeking to limit federalized National Guard deployments and warned that California would sue immediately if troops are sent to San Francisco.

Democrats Push For ‘Prop 50’ Approval

Separately, Newsom said he is "deeply confident" Californians will approve Proposition 50, a measure allowing partisan congressional remapping through 2030 before authority returns to the independent commission. The campaign has drawn national attention as Democrats argue it counters GOP redistricting elsewhere. As per a separate Reuters report on Sunday, Former Vice President Kamala Harris backed the effort over the weekend at a Los Angeles rally, urging a "Yes" vote on Prop. 50 as Californians prepare to cast ballots.

