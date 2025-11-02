Canada's Mark Carney Confirms He Apologized To Trump Over Anti-Tariff Ad: 'It's Not Something I Would Have Done'

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that he issued an apology to President Donald Trump following the broadcast of a contentious anti-tariff advertisement in Ontario.

What Was The Ad About

The advertisement in question was aired by the Ontario provincial government, featuring former U.S. President Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.

Carney, speaking after the Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea, revealed he had advised Ontario Premier Doug Ford against the ad, according to a report by the New York Times.

"The president was offended by the act, or by the ad, rather … It's not something I would have done — which is to put in place that advertisement — and so I apologized to him,” Carney stated, according to the report. The ad, which aired despite Carney’s warnings, was also planned for broadcast during the 2025 World Series.

President Trump responded by halting trade negotiations and increasing tariffs on Canada by 10%.

Trump Appreciates Carney's Concession

President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on Friday, described Carney as “very nice” and appreciated the apology. However, he criticized the ad as “possibly” AI-generated and accused Canada of spreading misinformation.

Despite the apology, Trump stated he would not resume trade talks with Canada. Local leaders, including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, defended Ford’s actions, emphasizing the ad’s coverage and truthfulness.

Trump Calls The Ad ‘Fraud'

The ad in question has significantly impacted U.S.-Canada relations. President Trump escalated tensions by announcing a 10% tariff increase on Canadian goods, labeling the ad as “fraud” due to its use of a rearranged version of Reagan’s 1987 speech against tariffs. Trump accused Ontario of deceptive practices, despite the ad’s authentic audio.

Furthermore, Trump terminated all trade discussions with Canada, citing the ad’s critical stance on tariffs. The ad, sponsored by Ontario’s government, quoted Reagan’s words, stating tariffs “hurt every American,” which Trump claimed was a fraudulent depiction.

Ontario Premier Ford announced the ad would be paused, but only after airing during the World Series, aiming to spark dialogue on the economic impacts of tariffs. Ford emphasized reaching U.S. audiences as a key objective.

