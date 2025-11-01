Lawyer for Deported Ex-Trump Club Staffer Slams Deportation Force as 'Sloppy' and 'Sad'

A lawyer representing a former employee of Donald Trump‘s golf club has voiced his criticism of the Trump administration’s deportation practices, following an erroneous deportation of his client.

Lawyer Anibal Romero, who is representing Alejandro Juarez, an ex-staffer at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester, labeled the Trump administration’s deportation practices as “sloppy” and “sad.”

Juarez was mistakenly deported to Mexico by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), even though he was set for a hearing with an immigration judge.

The DHS acknowledged the mistake, explaining that Juarez was “removed to Mexico early because he was put on the incorrect transport.” In a discussion with CNN, Romero attributed the blunder to the stringent deportation orders under the direction of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Romero stressed that the issue was not about Juarez’s immigration status, but about safeguarding legal permanent residents and American citizens. He also conveyed his belief that the error was not intentional but a consequence of negligence.

“It's sad and it's sloppy. And I feel that the problem we're having here is that because we're getting, because DHS is getting orders to try to arrest 3,000 people, this is what's going to happen. We're going to start getting sloppy,” Romero said.

According to Romero, the DHS is currently making efforts to correct their mistake and bring Juarez back to the United States.

“I understand people are going to say he's illegal, he's undocumented. No, this is about protecting legal permanent residents, American citizens. That's why we have a process, right?” he added.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing controversy surrounding the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Critics argue that the aggressive deportation practices, often attributed to Stephen Miller, have led to a number of errors and injustices.

The case of Alejandro Juarez serves as a stark reminder of the potential human cost of these policies. The DHS’s admission of their mistake and their efforts to rectify the situation are being closely watched by advocates for immigration reform.

