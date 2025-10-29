Senator Ditches Magnificent 7 Stock For Warren Buffett

The stock and options trading activity of members of Congress continues to be widely followed by investors and analysts. A new disclosure shows a senator ditching shares of a Magnificent Seven stock to invest alongside legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Senator Buys Berkshire Shares

While one member of Congress is scooping up millions of dollars in stocks that belong to the Magnificent Seven, Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) is reversing course by selling shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) ahead of quarterly earnings.

Here are the trades disclosed by Moran, as reported by the Benzinga Government Trades page:

Sept. 23: Sold $1,000 to $15,000 GOOG shares

Sept. 23: Bought $1,000 to $15,000 Berkshire Hathaway B (NYSE:BRK) shares

The trades come ahead of Alphabet's third-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close.

Moran is no stranger to buying and selling Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway shares. His previous disclosure for a purchase in May showed that he bought $4,000 to $60,000 in Alphabet shares.

In December 2024, Morn bought Berkshire Hathaway B shares.

The stocks are two of his favorites to buy and sell over the last two years.

Betting on Buffett

Alphabet shares are up 40.8% year-to-date and Moran could be taking some profits with the disclosure showing a partial sale of his stake, meaning he still owns some shares.

Alphabet shares are up 6.4% since the close of Sept. 23, when shares were sold based on Tuesday's closing price of $268.43.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway shares are down 2.6% since Sept. 23 based on Tuesday's closing price of $481.44.

Berkshire Hathaway stock has lagged the S&P 500 in 2025 with a gain of 6.7%, compared to an increase of 17.9% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY).

Moran could be betting on the long-term success of Berkshire Hathaway, with the conglomerate known for its market-beating returns under the leadership of Warren Buffett.

Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the S&P 500 in 11 of the last 20 years and in three of the last four years.

While Buffett is set to step down as CEO at the end of the year, the conglomerate owns many well-known businesses and has an investment portfolio that produces strong gains most years.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.