Scott Bessent Warns Military Pay At Risk By Mid November Amid Shutdown: 'What An Embarrassment'

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Democratic leaders of causing the ongoing government shutdown and condemned the Democratic-led boycott for harming both the economy and military personnel.

Bessent Blasts Dems Over Shutdown

Bessent criticized the Democratic senators for keeping the government shut down, calling it a “global embarrassment,” in an interview with CBS News on Sunday.

He also highlighted the impact of the shutdown on the economy and military personnel. “By November 15 our troops and service members who are willing to risk their lives aren’t going to be able to get paid. What an embarrassment,” stated the Treasury Secretary.

Bessent also highlighted the potential impact of the shutdown on the U.S. economy, citing a slowdown in air traffic. He called on moderate Democrats to “be heroes” and cross party lines to pass a clean continuing resolution (CR).

When asked if the shutdown would affect President Donald Trump‘s ability to negotiate a deal with China, Bessent responded that it would not hinder international negotiations but could impact the U.S. economy.

Bessent’s comments come amid growing concerns about the economic and social impact of the government shutdown. He had previously acknowledged the shutdown’s economic repercussions, attributing its prolonged duration to the Democrats’ downplaying of the situation.

Trump Taps Private Funds As Pay Risk Looms

The shutdown has also raised significant concerns about the financial stability of government employees and military personnel. Senate Democrats blocked a GOP bill on Thursday that would have guaranteed pay for active-duty service members and essential federal employees, raising the risk that troops may miss their October 31 paycheck.

On October 11, Trump took to Truth Social to announce that the administration had “identified funds” and directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to utilize that to cover mid-month pay for the troops. But as Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) warned, "I am concerned that money will run out by the end of October and our military won't get paid on time." Her proposed Pay Our Troops Act has seen little progress, reported The Hill.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that billionaire and Republican donor Timothy Mellon recently donated $130 million to fund U.S. military members during the shutdown, emphasizing the critical need for financial support in the absence of government paychecks. his gesture was publicly acknowledged by Trump, who referred to Mellon as a friend and a “patriot”.

