President of Argentina Javier Milei speaks during CPAC Conference 2024 at Gaylord National Resort Convention Center in Washington DC on February 24, 2024
October 27, 2025 1:52 AM 2 min read

Trump Congratulates Pro-Bitcoin President Javier Milei On Victory In Midterms Amid Ongoing Bailout Controversy, Says His Confidence Was 'Justified'

Follow

Argentine President Javier Milei‘s party secured a decisive victory in the midterm legislative elections, local media reported on Sunday.

Trump Cheers Milei’s Victory

The right-wing libertarian La Libertad Avanza won 41% of the votes nationwide, beating the centre-left Peronist coalition by 9 points, according to Clarín, Argentina’s largest newspaper.

President Donald Trump congratulated Milei on the victory through his Truth Social account, stating, “He is doing a wonderful job! Our confidence in him was justified by the People of Argentina.”

This win augurs well for the Trump administration, which recently finalized a $20 billion financial bailout for Argentina in the form of a currency swap, contingent on Milei remaining in power. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the department bought pesos in the “Blue Chip Swap” and spot markets in a bid to “stabilize” Argentina.

The move, however, has drawn questions from U.S. lawmakers, especially Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), about the prioritization of foreign aid during fiscal constraints.

See Also: Harris May Run Again After 2024 Defeat: Report

Milei’s Austerity Measures

A free-market proponent, Milei secured victory in the 2023 presidential elections after promising large cuts in public spending to address Argentina’s fiscal deficit and increasing inflation. After only nine weeks in office, the government recorded its first budget surplus in over 12 years.

Since the inauguration, the Milei administration has managed to reduce monthly inflation from 12.8% to 2.1%, according to Reuters.

A Crypto Advocate

Milei’s libertarian stance is also shown in his support for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency. He previously praised Bitcoin’s scarcity-driven growth model, referring to the currency as a means of returning monetary power to people.

However, earlier this year, he courted controversy after promoting a scam-tainted token. He endorsed a Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based LIBRA token on X, causing it to gain billions in market capitalization, only to crash 90% within the next few hours. As of this writing, the token was down 99% from its peak.

Milei said that he never promoted the coin, and anyone who invested in the coin did so voluntarily.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$115551.590.87%
Overview
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$204.472.20%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved