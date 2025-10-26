Gavin Newsom Slams Trump For Increasing Tariffs On Canada By 10%: 'He Is Punishing The American People With Higher Costs'

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X: “The man child in the Oval got his feelings hurt, so he is punishing the American people with higher costs.” Hours after President Donald Trump declared more tariffs on Canadian imports, the statement was made.

Trump Announces 10% Tariff Hike

Early on Sunday, President Trump used Truth Social to announce the tariff increase, referencing a contentious ad that featured former President Ronald Reagan.

The 10% increase exacerbates trade tensions between the two countries because it is applied on top of current Canadian tariffs.

Reagan Foundation Dispute

According to Trump’s post, Canada “created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan” without permission, according to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation.

The foundation is considering its legal options after claiming that the advertisement “misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address.”

World Series Commercial Timing

Despite foundation objections, the commercial was shown Saturday night during World Series coverage, according to the U.S. president. He asserted that the commercial sought to sway prospective Supreme Court decisions regarding tariff authority.

Democratic Governors Team Up Against Policy

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also blamed Trump's policies for higher costs and strained relations with Canada.

Both Democratic governors criticized the tariff move, saying it would hurt American consumers.

