Trump's Approval Rating Firm as Shutdown Drags on and East Wing Demolition Sparks Debate

In the midst of an ongoing U.S. government shutdown and a contentious White House renovation project, President Donald Trump‘s approval ratings have managed to stay relatively steady.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from Oct. 15-20 indicated Trump’s approval rating at 42%, a minor increase within the poll’s margin of error.

The poll, which surveyed 4,835 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. Fifty percent of respondents pointed the finger at the Republican congressional leadership for the shutdown, while 43% blamed Democrats.

A separate YouGov poll conducted on Oct. 23 found that 53% of the 2,326 U.S. adults surveyed were against Trump’s decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House, compared to 28% who were in favor.

Despite these ongoing controversies, Trump’s approval rating has remained fairly consistent over the past few months, as per data from RealClearPolitics and The New York Times.

Despite efforts to pass a funding bill, the shutdown remains unresolved. Concurrently, Trump has launched a $300 million demolition project at the White House, specifically targeting the entire East Wing, a move that has incited backlash from preservationists.

Several Democrats have called on Trump to postpone his Asia trip until the shutdown is resolved. However, as of Saturday, the trip is still on his agenda.

The stability of Trump’s approval rating amidst these controversies is noteworthy. It indicates a significant portion of the U.S. population remains supportive of the President, despite the government shutdown and contentious demolition project.

This could have implications for the political landscape, particularly as the country navigates the ongoing shutdown and the fallout from the White House demolition.

