Trump Expresses Readiness To Meet With North Korea's Kim: 'I Got Along Very Well With Him'

President Donald Trump has indicated his openness to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming trip to Asia.

Trump, while on board Air Force One, expressed his willingness to meet Kim at the DMZ during his visit to South Korea.

“I’d be open to it, 100%. I got along very well with him, Kim Jong Un,” Trump stated.

Departing for Asia on Friday, Trump responded to a question about recognizing North Korea as a nuclear power. “I think they are sort of a nuclear power,” he said.

“I mean, I know how many weapons they have. I know everything about them and I have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un,” Trump said and as quoted by Fox News.

South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young encouraged Trump and Kim to “make a bold decision,” as reported by Reuters.

A White House official highlighted that Trump had met the North Korean leader during his first term and remained open to further discussions with Kim, although no such meeting is currently planned for this trip.

The week-long tour includes visits to Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. The White House also announced that Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.

This potential meeting between Trump and Kim could mark a significant step in the ongoing diplomatic relations between the U.S. and North Korea. The willingness of Trump to recognize North Korea as a “sort of a nuclear power” may also indicate a shift in U.S. policy towards the Asian nation.

These developments could have far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape in the region.

