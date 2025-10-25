New York AG Letitia James Pleads Not Guilty In Mortgage Fraud Case: 'This Is Not About...'

On Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James entered a “not guilty” plea in a federal mortgage fraud case she and critics say is politically motivated, with trial set for Jan. 26, 2026.

‘Weaponized' Justice System, James Says

James, a longtime political opponent of President Donald Trump, addressed the press after her arraignment in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, calling the charges part of a "justice system which has been weaponized" against her, reported CNBC.

"This is not about me. This is about all of us," she said. "There's no fear today… I believe that justice will rain down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream."

She pleaded not guilty to one count each of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, asserting the indictment is "baseless" and a continuation of political retaliation.

See Also: Trump's Genius Act Has Changed Global Monetary System, Says Economist: Stablecoins Will Usher In ‘Hyperinflation'

Unusual Prosecutorial Moves Spark Controversy

The indictment has drawn scrutiny for how it was presented. Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, formerly one of Trump's personal lawyers, personally brought evidence to a grand jury—a role usually reserved for assistant U.S. attorneys, the report said.

James' legal team has filed a motion seeking dismissal, arguing that Halligan lacked proper authority to bring the case.

Halligan was installed following the resignation of her predecessor, Erik Siebert, who reportedly resisted pursuing cases against Trump's political opponents, including James and former FBI Director James Comey.

Warren, Mamdani Criticize Move

Critics, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, and the Democracy Defenders Fund, have decried the indictment as politically motivated, comparing it to authoritarian practices.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock