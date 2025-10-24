Robert De Niro Is A 'Sad, Bitter, Broken Man,' Says Trump Advisor Stephen Miller: 'Man Has Been Degrading Himself On Camera'

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller blasted actor Robert De Niro in an interview on Wednesday, deriding the two-time Oscar winner after De Niro spoke about the Trump advisor during a weekend TV appearance.

Miller Blasts De Niro After Actor’s Recent Comment

Appearing on Fox News’ "Hannity," Miller called De Niro "a sad, bitter, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he has not made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years."

He added, "Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments. This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life, and he's not taken seriously by anybody, not by his family, not by his friends, not by his community. He is a shell of a man and everyone disregards everything he says."

De Niro Praises Letitia James, Slams Trump

Host Sean Hannity brought up De Niro after the "Godfather Part II" star, during a panel on MSNBC's "The Weekend" last Sunday, criticized Miller and President Donald Trump and praised New York Attorney General Letitia James (D).

"I like what Letitia James is doing, she's fighting back,'" De Niro said on the program. "This is it. I will not be taken down by this person. I am not afraid of him. And God bless her for that."

De Niro also said Trump "will not want to leave" after finishing a second term and called the president an "alien" who "wants to hurt this country."

Actor’s Long-Running Feud With Trump And His Allies

The exchange throws fresh fire on a yearslong feud between De Niro and Trump-world figures. De Niro has been a frequent and profane critic of the president dating to Trump's first term, including a 2019 CNN interview in which he responded to Fox News detractors with an expletive and described Trump as "like a gangster." Earlier this year, De Niro in a separate interview, labelled Trump a ‘philistine’ and a ‘bully’.

Miller, a senior aide and prominent architect of Trump's immigration agenda, has become a recurring target for entertainers and activists who oppose the administration's policies. De Niro's latest comments came as James, the New York attorney general he praised, remains a frequent Trump antagonist in court and public statements, and as Trump allies continue to counter critics on conservative media.

