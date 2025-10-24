Hillary Clinton Quotes Daughter Chelsea's Attack On Trump For 'Wrecking' The White House, Recalls Why Its Called The 'People's House'

Two days after saying President Donald Trump is "destroying" the White House with a $250 million ballroom project, Hillary Clinton on Thursday highlighted an op-ed by her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, reminding Americans why the residence is known as the "People's House" and explaining why the ongoing construction leaves her "unsettled."

Chelsea Clinton Urges Stewardship Of ‘People's House’

Clinton shared an excerpt on X that mirrors the opening of Chelsea's USA TODAY opinion essay published on Thursday, which says, "Although I spent many of my formative years living in the White House, I always knew it wasn't my house. It was my home, absolutely, but not my house. The White House belongs to the American people, and that's why we call it the People's House."

Chelsea's piece argues major changes should follow historic-preservation reviews and input from experts, noting past renovations "added elements for efficiency, for comfort, for aesthetics," but saying there's no evidence Trump consulted specialists "to preserve the history and integrity of the building."

East Wing Demolition Advances Without Final Approvals

Clinton's amplification comes as demolition crews have begun tearing down part of the East Wing, traditionally home to the first lady's staff, to make way for Trump's planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

The Associated Press reported the work started Monday despite the absence of approval from the federal planning commission that oversees such projects. Trump, hosting LSU's baseball champions that day, noted the construction was happening "right behind us" and said "it just started today."

Backlash Builds As Officials Promise Modernization Plan

A White House official told NBC News this week that the "entirety" of the East Wing would eventually be "modernized and rebuilt," while acknowledging the process is fluid.

As first lady, Hillary Clinton worked out of the East Wing from 1993 to 2001 while chairing the administration's Task Force on National Health Care Reform, one of several policy roles that cemented the space's association with first-lady initiatives across administrations.

Clinton's renewed criticism follows her earlier post saying, "It's not his house. It's your house. And he's destroying it," which drew a sharp reply from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Broader blowback has come from Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who tied the ballroom to rising living costs, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who said Trump is "ripping apart the White House just like he's ripping apart the Constitution."

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com