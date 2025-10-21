Trump Gets Green Light From Appeals Court For Portland National Guard Deployment

A federal appeals court on Monday temporarily cleared the way for President Donald Trump to send National Guard troops to Portland, Oregon, overturning a lower court's block on the deployment amid ongoing legal battles.

Ninth Circuit Sides With Trump On Portland National Guard Deployment

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit sided with the Trump administration after Oregon officials sued to block the National Guard deployment, citing mostly peaceful protests at an ICE facility in Portland.

U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut had previously barred both Oregon and California National Guard forces from entering the city, noting that violent demonstrations had significantly declined.

Federal Vs. State Arguments On Troop Necessity In Portland Protests

During the hearing, Justice Department lawyer Eric McArthur argued that the district court "erred in focusing only on recent events" and that the federal response needed additional troops to protect property and officials.

Oregon's assistant attorney general Stacy M. Chaffin countered, saying, "By the time of the proposed deployment, protests were generally peaceful with only sporadic incidents of violence and disruptive behavior."

The Trump administration has previously deployed federal forces in other cities, including Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago, though courts have blocked some of these efforts.

See Also: Trump Has The Longest Shutdown — But Another President Racked Up More Days

Trump National Guard Deployment In Portland

Attorney General Pamela Bondi praised the 9th Circuit's ruling allowing President Trump to deploy the National Guard to Portland, saying it affirmed his authority as Commander-in-Chief.

She added, "We will continue fighting and winning in court to defend President Trump's agenda."

Earlier this month, Republican senators expressed concern over Trump's clashes with Democratic governors in Oregon and Illinois, warning the deployment raised questions about states' rights and the use of military forces in local policing.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said the move set a troubling precedent and masked state and local leadership failures.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut had temporarily blocked the deployment while a lawsuit by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield remained pending.

The lawsuit challenged sending troops to protect federal immigration facilities, which Trump described as threatened by "domestic terrorists."

The decision comes amid broader domestic and international security challenges for the Trump administration.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com