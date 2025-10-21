JD Vance's Visit To Camp Pendleton Sparks Safety Concerns As Flying Shrapnel Hits Highway Patrol Vehicle

A Marine Corps live-fire demonstration over Interstate 5 during Vice President JD Vance's visit to Camp Pendleton caused metal shrapnel to hit a California Highway Patrol vehicle, raising safety concerns and political criticism.

Premature Artillery Detonation Sends Shrapnel Onto California Freeway

The incident occurred Saturday as Marines conducted a live-fire simulation ahead of the U.S. Marine Corps' 250th anniversary, reported The Hill.

A 155 mm artillery round fired from Red Beach detonated prematurely, sending shrapnel onto the freeway and denting a CHP patrol car parked on an on-ramp.

No injuries were reported, and two pieces of debris measuring 1–2 inches were recovered.

High-Profile VP Visit Overshadowed By Safety Concerns At Camp Pendleton

"The detonation produced small pieces of metal debris that fell onto the closed freeway," the CHP report stated.

"One piece of shrapnel struck the hood of a CHP patrol vehicle, causing a small dent and scratch."

Marines immediately halted the exercise and reopened the freeway after safety sweeps.

Capt. Gregory Dreibelbis of the First Marine Expeditionary Force explained that service members conduct artillery exercises nearly every week.

He emphasized that systems like the M777 "are designed to fire over the heads of friendly forces to achieve effects on our adversary. We trust this system with our lives."

Dreibelbis also highlighted that "Marines have safely and effectively employed this system in combat operations, such as in Syria."

Newsom Criticizes VP Vance Over Camp Pendleton Safety

On Saturday, Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) criticized the Marine Corps live-fire demonstration during Vance's visit as dangerously coordinated.

"Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn't just wrong—it's dangerous," Newsom said, highlighting the risks to motorists and law enforcement personnel.

CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado described the incident as serious and out of the ordinary. "This was an unusual and concerning situation," he said in a statement.

He added, "It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway.”

The White House’s Rapid Response team defended the exercise, citing no "public safety concerns." Their official X handle also said that Gov. Newsom was “lying.”

Newsom also posted on X, stating, "We love our Marines and owe a debt of gratitude to Camp Pendleton, but next time, the Vice President and the White House shouldn't be so reckless with people's lives for their vanity projects."

The incident has sparked political debate over military planning, public safety, and accountability.

