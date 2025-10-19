Paris’ chief prosecutor, Laure Beccuau stated that the police are actively searching for a team of four thieves involved with the daylight heist at the Louvre Museum on Sunday.

Paris Police Hunt Thieves After Louvre Heist

Beccuau said that the police received “a statement indicating that one of the perpetrators had gotten rid of a yellow vest.” The burglars “had their faces hidden,” she informed the French BFMTV.

President Emmanuel Macron assured on X that “everything is being done” to apprehend the thieves and recover the stolen treasures. He also denounced the incident as “an attack on a heritage that we cherish.”

The Louvre’s management announced on X that they have closed the museum for “exceptional reasons” to preserve evidence and clues for the investigation.

Thieves Steal Eight French Crown Jewels

In a daring daytime heist, a team of four thieves stole eight French crown jewels worth millions of dollars from the Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum.

The theft occurred on Sunday, approximately 800 meters from Paris’ police headquarters. The stolen items, including a necklace given by Napoleon to his wife and a crown from the 19th century, were taken from the Apollo Gallery, which houses the French crown jewels, reported France 24.

The theft is the latest in a series of museum heists in France. The Louvre, which houses the iconic Mona Lisa, has been forced to close its doors, with visitors and tourists being kept at bay by police tape.

The Louvre has been the target of several high-profile incidents in recent years. In 2024, the museum was the site of a climate activist protest where the Mona Lisa was splattered with canned soup. These incidents raise questions about the security and protection of priceless cultural artifacts in one of the world’s most famous museums.

Image via Shutterstock

